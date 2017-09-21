Steve TibbettsBorn 1954
Steve Tibbetts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da63a18b-b47e-4d96-8405-0673c5261e02
Steve Tibbetts Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Tibbetts (born 1954) is an American jazz guitarist. He views the recording studio as a tool for creating sounds. Most of his albums include percussionist Marc Anderson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Tibbetts Tracks
Sort by
Fjellmanngjenta
Steve Tibbetts
Fjellmanngjenta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fjellmanngjenta
Last played on
Palden Rangjung
Steve Tibbetts
Palden Rangjung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Palden Rangjung
Last played on
Padmakara (Selwa) (feat. Ani Chöying Drolma & Steve Tibbetts)
Trad.
Padmakara (Selwa) (feat. Ani Chöying Drolma & Steve Tibbetts)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Padmakara (Selwa) (feat. Ani Chöying Drolma & Steve Tibbetts)
Last played on
Steve Tibbetts Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist