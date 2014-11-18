IYES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da62ad09-d584-4e97-aad4-c955e2e8fd51
IYES Tracks
Sort by
Glow
IYES
Glow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glow
Last played on
Toys
IYES
Toys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Toys
Last played on
Breathe
IYES
Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe
Last played on
Harbour
IYES
Harbour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harbour
Last played on
'Til Infinity
IYES
'Til Infinity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
'Til Infinity
Last played on
Lighthouse (Live from BBC Introducing Stage at The Great Escape)
IYES
Lighthouse (Live from BBC Introducing Stage at The Great Escape)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighthouse
IYES
Lighthouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lighthouse
Last played on
Lighthouse (Hannah Wants & Chris Lorenzo Remix)
IYES
Lighthouse (Hannah Wants & Chris Lorenzo Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
IYES Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist