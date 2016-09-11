LenineBorn 2 February 1959
Lenine
Lenine Biography
Lenine, artist name of Osvaldo Lenine Macedo Pimentel (born 2 February 1959), is a Brazilian singer-songwriter from Recife, Pernambuco. In 2005, he has won two Latin Grammy Awards for "Best Brazilian Contemporary Album" and "Best Brazilian Song".
Lenine Tracks
