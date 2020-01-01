HayedehIranian Singer. Born 10 April 1942. Died 20 January 1990
Hâyedeh (Persian: هایده), born Ma'sumeh Dadehbâlâ (Persian: معصومه ددهبالا; 10 April 1942 – 20 January 1990), was an Iranian classical and pop music vocalist with a contralto vocal range. She was well known for her wide range of voice. She was active for more than two decades, and was considered as one of the most popular singers of 20th-century Iran.
