Dean DrummondBorn 22 January 1949. Died 13 April 2013
Dean Drummond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-01-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da604365-ec8d-4fa5-b7c1-7fb4e9251c4d
Dean Drummond Biography (Wikipedia)
Dean Drummond (January 22, 1949 – April 13, 2013) was an American composer, arranger, conductor and musician. His music featured microtonality, electronics, and a variety of percussion. He invented a 31-tone instrument called the zoomoozophone in 1978. From 1990 to his death he was the conservator of the Harry Partch instrumentarium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dean Drummond Tracks
Sort by
The Wayward: U.S. Highball
Harry Partch
The Wayward: U.S. Highball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wayward: U.S. Highball
Singer
Last played on
Back to artist