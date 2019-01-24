Wild Cherry70s US Funk Rock, best known for "Play That Funky Music". Formed 1970. Disbanded 1979
Wild Cherry
1970
Wild Cherry Biography (Wikipedia)
Wild Cherry was an American funk rock band best known for their song "Play That Funky Music".
Wild Cherry Tracks
Play That Funky Music
