The Japanese Popstars
2006
The Japanese Popstars Biography (Wikipedia)
The Japanese Popstars are a Northern Irish electronic group consisting of Gary Curran and Gareth Donoghue. Each member has his own alias. The act was nominated for "Best House DJs" at the 2006 World Urban Music Awards, "Best Live Performance" at the 2007 Northern Ireland Music Awards and won "Best Live Act" at the 2008 Irish Music Awards and then every year since (four years in a row). They were also voted "Best Breakthrough Producers" at the DJ Mag Best of British Awards 2008[citation needed], awarded "No.1 Dance Album" by Hotpress magazine, and won " Best Live Act" and "Best Album" at the 2009 Irish Music Awards.
The Japanese Popstars Performances & Interviews
The Japanese Popstars and Pyscatron on crucial collaborations
2013-03-21
The Japanese Popstars tell BBC 6Music's Tom Ravenscroft how important collaborations are in music. They were speaking at the BBC Introducing Musicians' Masterclass 2013.
The Japanese Popstars and Pyscatron on crucial collaborations
The Japanese Popstars and Pyscatron: does dance music need a big performance?
2013-03-21
The Japanese Popstars tell BBC 6 Music's Tom Ravenscroft about the power of performance.
The Japanese Popstars and Pyscatron: does dance music need a big performance?
The Japanese Popstars Tracks
Vision
The Japanese Popstars
Vision
Vision
Last played on
Disconnect/Reconnect
The Japanese Popstars
Disconnect/Reconnect
Disconnect/Reconnect
Last played on
No Music
The Japanese Popstars
No Music
No Music
Last played on
Matter of Time
The Japanese Popstars
Matter of Time
Matter of Time
Last played on
Pump Power (Marino Canal Remix)
The Japanese Popstars
Pump Power (Marino Canal Remix)
Release
The Japanese Popstars
Release
Release
Last played on
Disconnect
The Japanese Popstars
Disconnect
Disconnect
Last played on
Disconnect Reconnect (Maxime Dangles Remix)
The Japanese Popstars
Disconnect Reconnect (Maxime Dangles Remix)
Song For Lisa
The Japanese Popstars
Song For Lisa
Song For Lisa
Last played on
Let Go
The Japanese Popstars
Let Go
Let Go
Last played on
Matter Of Time Feat Green Velvet
The Japanese Popstars
Matter Of Time Feat Green Velvet
Take Forever
The Japanese Popstars
Take Forever
Take Forever
Last played on
Day Of Rest
The Japanese Popstars
Day Of Rest
Day Of Rest
Last played on
Shells of Silver
The Japanese Popstars
Shells of Silver
Shells of Silver
Last played on
Bopper
The Japanese Popstars
Bopper
Bopper
Last played on
Take Forever (feat. ROBERT SMITH)
The Japanese Popstars
Take Forever (feat. ROBERT SMITH)
Take Forever (feat. ROBERT SMITH)
Last played on
Arena
The Japanese Popstars
Arena
Arena
Last played on
Fight The Night (Ian O Donovan Remix)
The Japanese Popstars
Fight The Night (Ian O Donovan Remix)
Let Go (Green Velvet Remix)
The Japanese Popstars
Let Go (Green Velvet Remix)
Fight The Night
The Japanese Popstars
Fight The Night
Fight The Night
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
Belfast
2013-03-21T04:49:51
21
Mar
2013
BBC Introducing Masterclass: 2013
11:00
Belfast
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T04:49:51
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
