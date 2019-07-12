PlutoCanadian alternative rock band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1999
Pluto
1993
Pluto Biography (Wikipedia)
Pluto was a Canadian alternative rock band from Vancouver, British Columbia. They were nominated for a 1997 Juno Award. The band consisted of vocalist and guitarist Ian Jones, guitarist Rolf Hetherington, bassist John Ounpuu, and drummer Justin Leigh.
