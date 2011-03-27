Candy ClawsFormed 2007
Candy Claws
2007
Candy Claws Biography (Wikipedia)
Candy Claws was an American dream pop group formed in Fort Collins, Colorado. It was formed in 2007 by Kay Bertholf and Ryan Hover, who shared interests in "electronics, droning shoegaze rock, and classic psychedelic pop."
Candy Claws Tracks
Snow Bear River Fire
Snow Bear River Fire
link
Snow Bridge
Snow Bridge
link
Snow Bridge
