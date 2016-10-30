Peter Sidhom
Peter Sidhom Tracks
The Wreckers: conclusion of Act II
Dame Ethel Smyth
Last played on
Le roi Arthus, Op. 23: Act III
Ernest Chausson
Choir
Last played on
Excerpt from Act 3 - Finale of The Wreckers
Ethel Smyth, Annemarie Sand., Anthony Roden., Justin Lavender, Peter Sidhom, Brian Bannatyne-Scott, Judith Howarth, Anne-Marie Owens, David Wilson-Johnson & The Huddersfield Choral Society
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-16T05:12:40
16
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 02
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
2003-09-06T05:12:40
6
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 63
Proms 2002: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-28T05:12:40
28
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 13
Proms 1998: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-29T05:12:40
29
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 53
Proms 1996: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-22T05:12:40
22
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 42
