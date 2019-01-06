Teddy RandazzoBorn 13 May 1935. Died 21 November 2003
Teddy Randazzo
1935-05-13
Teddy Randazzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Alessandro Carmelo "Teddy" Randazzo (May 13, 1935 – November 21, 2003) was an American pop songwriter, singer, arranger and producer, who composed hit songs such as "Goin' Out of My Head", "It's Gonna Take a Miracle", "Pretty Blue Eyes", and "Hurt So Bad" in the 1960s.
You Don't Need a Heart
Teddy Randazzo
You Don't Need a Heart
You Don't Need a Heart
Last played on
The Way Of A Clown
Teddy Randazzo
The Way Of A Clown
Autumn in New York
Teddy Randazzo
Autumn in New York
Autumn in New York
Last played on
Lady Of Spain
Teddy Randazzo
Lady Of Spain
Lady Of Spain
Last played on
Little Serenade
Teddy Randazzo
Little Serenade
Little Serenade
Last played on
Echoes
Teddy Randazzo
Echoes
Echoes
Last played on
