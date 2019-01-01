BelovedPost-metal hardcore. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2004
Beloved
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da5ba81e-a597-495f-a705-49b0d49a4d2c
Beloved Biography (Wikipedia)
Beloved was an American post-hardcore band from Kernersville, North Carolina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beloved Tracks
Sort by
Beloved Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist