Ryan Wigglesworth
1979
Ryan Wigglesworth Biography (Wikipedia)
Ryan Wigglesworth (born 1979) is a composer, conductor and pianist born in Yorkshire, England. He is currently Composer in Residence at English National Opera.
Ryan Wigglesworth Performances & Interviews
Ryan Wigglesworth Tracks
La Mer - 3 symphonic sketches for orchestra
Claude Debussy
La Cathedrale engloutie
Claude Debussy
Une Barque sur l'ocean
Maurice Ravel
In the south (Alassio) - overture Op 50
Edward Elgar
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
Huw Watkins
Spring
Huw Watkins
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
Huw Watkins
Clocks (from A Winter's Tale)
Ryan Wigglesworth
Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op. 125
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no. 4
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 34, KV. 338
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te, KV. 505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Enigma Variations (Proms 2017)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto (Proms 2017)
Brian Elias
Ballad of Heroes (Proms 2017)
Benjamin Britten
A Midsummer Night's Dream Act III
Benjamin Britten
In lieblicher Blaue - poem for violin and orchestra
Julian Anderson
The Winter's Tale Act III
Ryan Wigglesworth
Augenlieder IV: Keep your eyes open
Ryan Wigglesworth
Ritual Dances (The Midsummer Marriage)
Michael Tippett
Symphony no. 3 in E flat major Op.97 (Rhenish)
Robert Schumann
Falstaff - symphonic study in C minor Op.68
Edward Elgar
Concerto no. 19 in F major K.459 for piano and orchestra
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Reflected images for orchestra
Colin Matthews
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma') Op.36 for orchestra
Edward Elgar
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
Rebecca Saunders
Violin Concerto
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No.88
Joseph Haydn
Mother Goose Suite
Maurice Ravel
La Mer
Claude Debussy
Locke's Theatre
Ryan Wigglesworth
Royal Hunt and Storm (Les Troyens)
Hector Berlioz
The Trojans: Trojan March
Hector Berlioz
Songs and a sea-interlude from "Where the wild things are" Op.20a
Oliver Knussen
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Oliver Knussen/Henze/Berg/Nielsen
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2019-03-09T05:20:42
9
Mar
2019
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Ryan Wigglesworth conducts Beethoven & Schoenberg
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egc6gw
Barbican, London
2019-01-18T05:20:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vz0jr.jpg
18
Jan
2019
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Ryan Wigglesworth conducts Mark-Anthony Turnage’s powerful opera The Silver Tassie
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8hz3d
Barbican, London
2018-11-10T05:20:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06nh2gh.jpg
10
Nov
2018
Barbican, London
Brangwyn Hall 2017-18: Beethoven 9
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev36gw
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2018-01-20T05:20:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05ty3b1.jpg
20
Jan
2018
19:30
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW 2017-18 Season: Beethoven 9
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emg2rz
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2018-01-19T05:20:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05ty3b1.jpg
19
Jan
2018
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Proms 2017: Prom 32: Britten, Brian Elias, Purcell and Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edc3d4
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-09T05:20:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8t5.jpg
9
Aug
2017
Royal Albert Hall
