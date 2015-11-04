Nathaniel RateliffA.k.a. "Nathaniel Rateliff and The Wheel". Born 7 October 1978
Nathaniel Rateliff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02sx6lp.jpg
1978-10-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da54c619-9e9f-4e57-9cce-cddfa09345df
Nathaniel Rateliff Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel David Rateliff (born October 7, 1978) is an American singer and songwriter based in Denver, whose influences are described as folk, Americana and vintage rhythm & blues. Rateliff has garnered attention with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, the soulful R&B combo he formed in 2013. He has also released two solo albums and one album under the name Nathaniel Rateliff and the Wheel.
Nathaniel Rateliff Tracks
I Need Never Grow Old
I Need Never Grow Old
Last played on
SOB
SOB
Last played on
Say It Louder (Radio 2 Session, 15 Mar 2018)
Say It Louder (Radio 2 Session, 15 Mar 2018)
Last played on
I Need Never Get Old
I Need Never Get Old
Performer
Last played on
S.O.B. (MG Edit By Afshin & Kiss My Black Jazz)
Out On The Weekend
Out On The Weekend
Last played on
I Need Never Get Old
I Need Never Get Old
Performer
Last played on
Wasting Time
Wasting Time
Last played on
You Should've Seen The Other Guy
You Should've Seen The Other Guy
Last played on
The Night Sweats
The Night Sweats
Last played on
I Need Never Get Old (Glastonbury 2016)
I Need Never Get Old (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
Son Of a Gun
Son Of a Gun
Last played on
Howling At Nothing
Howling At Nothing
Last played on
Howling At Nothing (Live In Session)
Howling At Nothing (Live In Session)
Last played on
Look It Here
Look It Here
Last played on
Wasting Time
Wasting Time
Last played on
SOG
SOG
Last played on
Howling At Nothing
Howling At Nothing
Performer
Last played on
The Shape I'm In (Recorded in session)
The Shape I'm In (Recorded in session)
Look It Here (Recorded in session)
Look It Here (Recorded in session)
Performer
I've Been Failing (Recorded in session)
I've Been Failing (Recorded in session)
Lookit Here
Lookit Here
Last played on
Howling At Nothing
Howling At Nothing
Last played on
We Never Win
We Never Win
Last played on
Liverpool
Liverpool
Last played on
Easy
Easy
Last played on
Something Beautiful
Something Beautiful
Last played on
