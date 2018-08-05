Nigel PlanerBorn 22 February 1953
Nigel Planer Biography
Nigel George Planer (born 22 February 1953) is an English actor, comedian, novelist and playwright who played Neil in the cult BBC comedy The Young Ones and Ralph Filthy in Filthy Rich & Catflap. He has appeared in many West End musicals, including original casts of Evita, Chicago, We Will Rock You, Wicked, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He has also appeared in Hairspray. He won a BRIT award in 1984 and has been nominated for Olivier, TMA, What's On Stage, and BAFTA awards.
Mister Cellophane
Funny Honey
The Amazing Fantastical History Of Mr. Willy Wonka
Funny Honey
Almost Nearly Perfect
Performer
These Are The Days Of Our Lives
