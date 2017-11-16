Billy DuffyBorn 12 May 1961
Billy Duffy
1961-05-12
Billy Duffy Biography
William Henry Duffy (born 12 May 1961) is a British rock musician, best known as the lead guitarist of the band The Cult.
Good Man Down (feat. Steve Jones & Billy Duffy)
The Professionals
Fire Woman
Ian Astbury
