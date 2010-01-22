The Hickey Underworld is a Belgian alternative rock band from Antwerp. They named themselves after a song that appears on the album Plays Pretty for Baby, by Washington D.C. post-punk rockers Nation of Ulysses. In 2006, the band won Belgium's influential Humo's Rock Rally. In 2009, they released their self-titled debut album The Hickey Underworld. Their second album I'm Under The House, I'm Dying was released in 2012.