Coco
Coco Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Brice, better known by her stage name Coco Star (or simply Coco), is an English singer-songwriter. She is currently signed to Universal Music and EMI. Coco Star has collaborated with artists such as Craig David, Artful Dodger and Fragma for the number 1 hit, "Toca's Miracle".
Coco Tracks
Toca's Miracle
Coco
Toca's Miracle
Toca's Miracle
Last played on
It Ain't Enough (feat. Coco & Craig David)
Original Dodger
It Ain't Enough (feat. Coco & Craig David)
It Ain't Enough (feat. Coco & Craig David)
Last played on
Ego (Toddla T Remix) (feat. Coco)
Chris Loco
Ego (Toddla T Remix) (feat. Coco)
Ego (Toddla T Remix) (feat. Coco)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Ego (Toddla T Remix) (feat. Coco)
Chris Loco
Ego (Toddla T Remix) (feat. Coco)
Ego (Toddla T Remix) (feat. Coco)
Last played on
Target Practice (Toddla T Dub)
Coco
Target Practice (Toddla T Dub)
Target Practice (Toddla T Dub)
Last played on
