Viola Wills (December 30, 1939 – May 6, 2009) was an American pop singer, best known for the 1979 UK Singles Chart #8 and U.S. Hot Dance Club Play #52 hit, "Gonna Get Along Without You Now". Other hits included further covers of the songs, "Both Sides Now" (#35 UK) (1986), and "If You Could Read My Mind" (#2 U.S. Hot Dance Club Play) (1980).