Viola WillsBorn 30 December 1939. Died 6 May 2009
Viola Wills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxdd.jpg
1939-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da456257-727d-42d7-8684-6a9363d94df5
Viola Wills Biography (Wikipedia)
Viola Wills (December 30, 1939 – May 6, 2009) was an American pop singer, best known for the 1979 UK Singles Chart #8 and U.S. Hot Dance Club Play #52 hit, "Gonna Get Along Without You Now". Other hits included further covers of the songs, "Both Sides Now" (#35 UK) (1986), and "If You Could Read My Mind" (#2 U.S. Hot Dance Club Play) (1980).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Viola Wills Tracks
Sort by
Gonna Get Along Without You Now
Viola Wills
Gonna Get Along Without You Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdd.jpglink
Gonna Get Along Without You Now
Last played on
I Feel Alright
Viola Wills
I Feel Alright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxdd.jpglink
I Feel Alright
Last played on
Viola Wills Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist