Hogan's HeroesFormed 1984. Disbanded 1993
Hogan's Heroes
1984
Hogan's Heroes Biography (Wikipedia)
Hogan's Heroes was an American skate punk band formed in New Jersey in 1984. During their time they recorded three full lengths for California label New Red Archives. They have been described as a classic hardcore band, as well as "thrash," and metalcore band. The band broke up in 1993.
