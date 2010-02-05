Larry HarlowBorn 20 March 1939
Larry Harlow
1939-03-20
Larry Harlow Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Harlow (né Lawrence Ira Kahn; born 20 March 1939, Brooklyn) is an American salsa music performer, composer and producer. He was born into a musical American family of Jewish descent.
La Cartera
