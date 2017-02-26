Lawrence MarreroBorn 24 October 1900. Died 5 June 1959
Lawrence Marrero
1900-10-24
Lawrence Marrero Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Henry Marrero (October 24, 1900 – June 6, 1959) was an American jazz banjoist.
Lawrence Marrero Tracks
Ice Cream
George Lewis
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Burgundy Street Blues
George Lewis
Burgundy Street Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Lord Lord Lord
George Lewis
Lord Lord Lord
Lord Lord Lord
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Bunk Johnson
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Just A Closer Walk With Thee
Royal Garden Blues
Bunk Johnson
Royal Garden Blues
Royal Garden Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Slow Drag Pavageau, Lawrence Marrero, George Lewis, George Lewis, Alton Purnell, Jim Robinson, Joe Watkins & Kid Howard
Burgundy Street Blues
Burgundy Street Blues
Bye and Bye
Kid Howard
Bye and Bye
Bye and Bye
Ice Cream
Lawrence Marrero
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Alcide Slow Drag Pavageau, Jim Robinson, Bunk Johnson, George Lewis, Alton Purnell, Lawrence Marrero & Warren "Baby" Dodds
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Just a Closer Walk With Thee
Ice Cream
George Lewis
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
