Ralf HütterBorn 20 August 1946
Ralf Hütter
1946-08-20
Ralf Hütter Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralf Hütter (born 20 August 1946) is a German musician best known as the lead singer, keyboardist, founding member and leader of Kraftwerk. Since the departure of Florian Schneider in 2008, he is the band's sole remaining founding member.
Ralf Hütter Tracks
