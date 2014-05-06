Axel HirsouxBelgian Walloons singer. Born 26 September 1982
Axel Hirsoux
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrtp7.jpg
1982-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da391ca9-8219-49a9-a4de-15adc63fc6b5
Axel Hirsoux Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Hirsoux (born 26 September 1982) is a Belgian singer. He represented Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark with the song "Mother". In the final of the local pre-selection Eurosong, he received more than 50 percent of the televotes and 4 times the maximum of 12 points from the international jury.
Axel Hirsoux Tracks
Mother
Axel Hirsoux
Mother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9nlm.jpglink
Mother
