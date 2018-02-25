Babyfather
Babyfather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04vg642.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da3719b8-229b-43ed-9a9f-8c156930ac7b
Babyfather Tracks
Sort by
Deep
Babyfather
Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Deep
Last played on
Vuvuzela
Babyfather
Vuvuzela
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Vuvuzela
Last played on
God Hour (feat. Micachu)
Babyfather
God Hour (feat. Micachu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
God Hour (feat. Micachu)
Last played on
Hunt
Babyfather
Hunt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Hunt
Last played on
Meditation (feat. Arca)
Babyfather
Meditation (feat. Arca)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Meditation (feat. Arca)
Last played on
Stealth Outro
Babyfather
Stealth Outro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Stealth Outro
Last played on
UV
Babyfather
UV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
UV
Last played on
Deep (feat. Arca)
Babyfather
Deep (feat. Arca)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Deep (feat. Arca)
Last played on
God Hour feat. Mica Levi
Babyfather
God Hour feat. Mica Levi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
God Hour feat. Mica Levi
Last played on
The Realness
Babyfather
The Realness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
The Realness
Last played on
Shook
Babyfather
Shook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Shook
Last played on
Prolific Deamons
Babyfather
Prolific Deamons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Prolific Deamons
Last played on
Mediation
Babyfather
Mediation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vg642.jpglink
Mediation
Last played on
Meditation
Babyfather
Meditation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meditation
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist