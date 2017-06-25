Martin SturfältBorn 1979
Martin Sturfält
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da351408-74d3-4cae-bd94-4ffa99628069
Martin Sturfält Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Sturfält (born 1979 in Katrineholm) is a Swedish classical pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Sturfält Tracks
Sort by
Concerto No. 2 In D Minor Op.23 For Piano And Orchestra
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Concerto No. 2 In D Minor Op.23 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Concerto No. 2 In D Minor Op.23 For Piano And Orchestra
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist