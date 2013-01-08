Mahieddine BachtarziBorn 15 December 1897. Died 6 February 1986
Mahieddine Bachtarzi (15 December 1897 – 6 February 1986) was an Algerian singer of opera (tenor), actor, writer and director of the TNA (Théâtre National Algérien). He was also the author of some 400 musical works, with a career that spanned over 70 years, gaining many honors throughout his life.
