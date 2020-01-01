Νίκος ΞυλούρηςCretan singer. Born 7 July 1936. Died 8 February 1980
Nikos Xylouris (Greek: Νίκος Ξυλούρης; 7 July 1936 – 8 February 1980), nicknamed Psaronikos (Greek: Ψαρονίκος), was a Greek composer and singer. He was born in the village of Anogeia in Crete, the largest of the Greek islands. He was the older brother of two other great musicians of Cretan music, Antonis Xylouris or Psarantonis (Greek: Ψαραντώνης) and Yiannis Xylouris or Psaroyiannis (Greek: Ψαρογιάννης). His songs and music captured the Greek psyche and demeanor, earning Xylouris the title, Archangel of Crete.
