Mel Ferrer
1917-08-25
Mel Ferrer Biography (Wikipedia)
Melchor Gastón Ferrer (August 25, 1917 – June 2, 2008) was an American actor and director of stage and screen, film producer and the first husband of Audrey Hepburn.
Bronislau Kaper
Hi Lili, Hi Lo
