Pete Rodriguez (born April 16, 1932) is the leader and pianist of a Latin boogaloo band from The Bronx in the mid-1960s, sometimes known as Pete Rodríguez y Su Conjunto. He was born in Bronx, New York to Puerto Rican parents.

The band's most successful song, "I Like It Like That"(1967), made it to the national Billboard charts and has since been covered several times including by the Blackout All-Stars. It was re-recorded by lead singer and composer Tony Pabón for the soundtrack of the 1994 movie I Like It Like That and received renewed exposure as the soundtrack to the main ident at Odeon Cinemas from 1998–2003. It was then sampled in the 2018 song, "I Like It" recorded by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. "I Like It Like That" was also used in film "Chef"(2014).