Charlie BarnetBorn 26 October 1913. Died 4 September 1991
Charlie Barnet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1913-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da28dc95-f911-4bb3-9863-167c2505a485
Charlie Barnet Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Daly Barnet (October 26, 1913 – September 4, 1991) was an American jazz saxophonist, composer, and bandleader.
His major recordings were "Skyliner", "Cherokee", "The Wrong Idea", "Scotch and Soda", "In a Mizz", and "Southland Shuffle".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Barnet Tracks
Sort by
Cherokee
Charlie Barnet
Cherokee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherokee
Last played on
Skyliner
Charlie Barnet
Skyliner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skyliner
Last played on
Prelude in C sharp minor (arr. Barnet)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in C sharp minor (arr. Barnet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude in C sharp minor (arr. Barnet)
Ensemble
Last played on
Leapin' At The Lincoln
Charlie Barnet
Leapin' At The Lincoln
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leapin' At The Lincoln
Last played on
Good For Nothin' Joe
Charlie Barnet
Good For Nothin' Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good For Nothin' Joe
Last played on
Pompton Turnpike
Charlie Barnet
Pompton Turnpike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pompton Turnpike
Last played on
Be-Bop Spoken Here
Charlie Barnet
Be-Bop Spoken Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be-Bop Spoken Here
The Wrong Idea
Charlie Barnet
The Wrong Idea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wrong Idea
The Right Idea
Charlie Barnet
The Right Idea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Right Idea
Dutch Kitchen Stomp
Charlie Barnet
Dutch Kitchen Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dutch Kitchen Stomp
Where Was I
Charlie Barnet
Where Was I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Was I
Last played on
Mother Fuzzy
Charlie Barnet
Mother Fuzzy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Fuzzy
Last played on
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Charlie Barnet
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Duke's Idea
Charlie Barnet
The Duke's Idea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Duke's Idea
Last played on
Its A Haunted Town
Charlie Barnet
Its A Haunted Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Its A Haunted Town
Last played on
Lumby
Charlie Barnet
Lumby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lumby
Last played on
Sharecroppin Blues
Charlie Barnet
Sharecroppin Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sharecroppin Blues
Last played on
The Moose
Charlie Barnet
The Moose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moose
Last played on
All Night Record Man
Charlie Barnet
All Night Record Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night Record Man
Last played on
All The Things You Are
Charlie Barnet
All The Things You Are
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Things You Are
Last played on
Wanderin Blues
Charlie Barnet
Wanderin Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wanderin Blues
Last played on
OHenry
Charlie Barnet
OHenry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
OHenry
Last played on
Charlie Barnet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist