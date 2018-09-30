Mother Maybelle CarterBorn 10 May 1909. Died 23 October 1978
Mother Maybelle Carter
1909-05-10
Mother Maybelle Carter Biography (Wikipedia)
"Mother" Maybelle Carter (born Maybelle Addington; May 10, 1909 – October 23, 1978) was an American country musician. She is best known as a member of the historic Carter Family act in the 1920s and 1930s and also as a member of Mother Maybelle and the Carter Sisters.
Mother Maybelle Carter Tracks
Keep On The Sunny Side
My Dixie Darling
Keep On The Sunny Side
Bully Of The Town (Live)
Come All Ye Fair And Tender Ladies (Live)
Wildwood Flower
Sun's Gonna Shine In My Back Door Someday
Will The Circle Be Unbroken?
The Bully of The Town
The Storms Are On The Ocean
Black Mountain Rag
