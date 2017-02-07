Radka ToneffBorn 25 June 1952. Died 21 October 1982
Radka Toneff
1952-06-25
Radka Toneff Biography (Wikipedia)
Ellen Radka Toneff (25 June 1952 – 21 October 1982) was a Norwegian jazz singer, daughter of the Bulgarian folk singer, pilot and radio technician Toni Toneff, she was born in Oslo and grew up in Lambertseter and Kolbotn. She is still considered one of Norway's greatest jazz singers.
Radka Toneff Tracks
The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress
Just Like A Woman
