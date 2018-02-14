Vakhtang KakhidzeBorn 1959
Vakhtang Kakhidze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da20dd9f-eaea-4797-ad63-5f0dfb86f79c
Vakhtang Kakhidze Biography (Wikipedia)
Vakhtang (Vato) Kakhidze (Georgian: ვახტანგ (ვატო) კახიძე; Russian: Вахтанг Кахидзе; born 23 March 1959 in Tbilisi) is a Georgian composer and conductor. He is the son of conductor Jansug Kakhidze. He graduated and postgraduated from the Moscow State Conservatory. He studied composition with Nikolai Sidelnikov and orchestration with Edison Denisov. Kakhidze is the conductor of Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra since 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vakhtang Kakhidze Tracks
Sort by
Swan Lake: Finale
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Swan Lake: Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Swan Lake: Finale
Last played on
Back to artist