Vakhtang (Vato) Kakhidze (Georgian: ვახტანგ (ვატო) კახიძე; Russian: Вахтанг Кахидзе; born 23 March 1959 in Tbilisi) is a Georgian composer and conductor. He is the son of conductor Jansug Kakhidze. He graduated and postgraduated from the Moscow State Conservatory. He studied composition with Nikolai Sidelnikov and orchestration with Edison Denisov. Kakhidze is the conductor of Tbilisi Symphony Orchestra since 1993.