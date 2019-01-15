Carl Davis, CBE (born October 28, 1936) is an American-born conductor and composer who has made his home in the United Kingdom since 1961. In 1970 he married the English actress Jean Boht.

He has written music for more than 100 television programmes, but is best known for creating music to accompany silent films. He also collaborated with Paul McCartney in the creation of the Liverpool Oratorio. Davis's music is published by Faber Music.