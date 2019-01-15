Carl DavisConductor and composer. Born 28 October 1936
Carl Davis
1936-10-28
Carl Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Davis, CBE (born October 28, 1936) is an American-born conductor and composer who has made his home in the United Kingdom since 1961. In 1970 he married the English actress Jean Boht.
He has written music for more than 100 television programmes, but is best known for creating music to accompany silent films. He also collaborated with Paul McCartney in the creation of the Liverpool Oratorio. Davis's music is published by Faber Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Davis Performances & Interviews
Carl Davis Tracks
Danse de fête; Danse des heures (Coppélia Suite)
Léo Delibes
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Carl Davis
Carol of the Bells
Mykola Leontovych
As You Like It Suite (excerpts)
William Walton
Overture 'The Globe' (Henry V)
William Walton
Coppélia Suite (Prelude; Mazurka)
Léo Delibes
Ching-a-ring-chaw (Old American Songs, Set 2)
Traditional American, Aaron Copland, Marilyn Horne, English Chamber Orchestra & Carl Davis
Composer
Ethel And Ernest (2016): Opening
Carl Davis
James Bond Theme
Monty Norman
AS YOU LIKE IT (1936): "Title Music"
William Walton
Old American Songs - set 2 no. 4. At the River
Aaron Copland
Porgy and Bess - Symphonic Picture
George Gershwin
Champions
Carl Davis
Pride and Prejudice (Theme)
Carl Davis
I got plenty o' nuttin' (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
One (A Chorus Line)
Marvin Hamlisch
Broken Blossoms (1919): Moonbeams
Louis F. Gottschalk, Carl Davis, London Philharmonic Orchestra & Carl Davis
Aladdin: Act 2 (The Entertainment - Extract)
Carl Davis
Our Mutual Friend (1980) - main titles
Carl Davis
Hollywood
Carl Davis
The Snow Goose (1971)
Carl Davis
Orchestra
At the River
Aaron Copland
Napoleon - Ghosts
Carl Davis
Long Time Ago
Trad.
The Prisoner (1955) - Solitary Confinement
Benjamin Frankel
The Curse of the Werewolf (1961) - The Prelude
Benjamin Frankel
The Mikado: "The Sun Whose Rays"
Arthur Sullivan
Singer
The French Lieutenant's Woman (The Happy Ending)
Carl Davis
Sailing By
Ronald Binge
Galaxies
Carl Davis
Performer
Conductor
The World At War
Carl Davis
Gone with the Wind (Tara Theme)
Max Steiner
Chariots of Fire
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Ching-a-Ring-Chaw
Aaron Copland
Ben Hur (1987 score to 1925 film) - Ben-Hur's Return
Carl Davis
Flower Duet From Lakme
Léo Delibes
Lakmé - Sous le dôme épais (Flower Duet)
Carl Davis
Spiderman
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night Is Music Night: Happy Birthday Maestro!
Hackney Empire
15 Sep 2016
Hackney Empire
2016-09-15T05:25:10
15
Sep
2016
Hackney Empire
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: BBC Radio 3's Sound of Cinema- Carl Davis at 80
MediaCityUK Salford
9 Jun 2016
MediaCityUK Salford
2016-06-09T05:25:10
9
Jun
2016
19:30
MediaCityUK Salford
Proms 1999: Prom 20 - 100 Years of Film Music
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-31T05:25:10
31
Jul
1999
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1967-08-10T05:25:10
10
Aug
1967
Royal Albert Hall
