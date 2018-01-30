Ian McMillanBorn 21 January 1956
Ian McMillan
1956-01-21
Ian McMillan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian McMillan (born 21 January 1956) is an English poet, journalist, playwright, and broadcaster. He is known for his strong and distinctive Barnsley-area accent and his incisive, friendly interview style on programmes such as BBC Radio 3's The Verb. He lives in Darfield, the village of his birth.
Ian McMillan Tracks
Dream Of A Tree In A Spanish Graveyard
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: The BBC Philharmonic Christmas Concert
MediaCityUK Salford
2016-12-16T05:00:01
16
Dec
2016
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: The BBC Philharmonic Christmas Concert
MediaCityUK Salford
