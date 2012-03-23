MerlinCanadian/American musician, artist & MC Merlin Bronques
Merlin
Merlin Bronques is an American musician, artist and photoblogger based in New York. He is best known for the website lastnightsparty.com, of which he is the founder and sole photographer.
