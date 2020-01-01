Adam Samuel Goldman
Adam Samuel Goldman
Adam Samuel Goldman is a Los Angeles–based composer, music producer, and artist. He is best known as songwriter and producer for the art-pop band Fol Chen, which released three albums on Sufjan Stevens's Asthmatic Kitty label from 2009 to 2013 and was noted for its "instantly unique blend of dread and whimsy." He was songwriter and singer for chamber pop band Bedroom Walls and touring guitarist for Liars on their 2008 tour opening for Radiohead. Goldman has produced albums for Andrew Bird and Simone White, remixed songs by Junior Vasquez and David Bowie, and covered Prince for Spin magazine. He is composer for the CBS primetime drama The Code.
