Jay LivingstonBorn 28 March 1915. Died 17 October 2001
Jay Livingston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1915-03-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da170a43-2b34-4b11-aade-6e77104119ee
Jay Livingston Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Livingston (born Jacob Harold Levison, March 28, 1915 – October 17, 2001) was an American composer best known as half of a songwriting duo with Ray Evans that specialized in songs composed for films. Livingston wrote music and words along with Evans the lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jay Livingston Tracks
Sort by
Mr Ed
Jay Livingston
Mr Ed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Ed
Last played on
Stuff Like That There (Proms 2017)
Jay Livingston
Stuff Like That There (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kxyml.jpglink
Stuff Like That There (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Movie Theme Song Medley
Harry Warren
Movie Theme Song Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Movie Theme Song Medley
Last played on
Mr Ed Theme
Jay Livingston
Mr Ed Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Ed Theme
Last played on
Mr. Ed
Jay Livingston
Mr. Ed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Ed
Last played on
Jay Livingston Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist