Night HorseFormed January 2008
Night Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da135107-f4d3-4fa2-8e2f-e14aa69f67ae
Night Horse Biography (Wikipedia)
Night Horse is a five-piece hard rock band residing in Los Angeles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Night Horse Tracks
Sort by
New Year's Prayer
Night Horse
New Year's Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Year's Prayer
Last played on
Night Horse Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist