1975-04-26
Nerina Natasha Georgina Pallot (born 26 April 1974) is a British singer, songwriter and producer, who has released five albums and over a dozen EPs. She was nominated for British Female Solo Artist at the 2007 BRIT Awards and nominated for an Ivor Novello Award for "Sophia" in the category of 'Best Song (musically and lyrically)' in the same year. Besides her own material, Pallot has written songs for Kylie Minogue and Diana Vickers. She mostly tours around the UK and is married to record producer Andy Chatterley.
Nerina Pallot Performances & Interviews
- Nerina Pallot - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r4g0r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r4g0r.jpg2016-04-15T12:54:41.000ZNerina Pallot performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r4fz4
Nerina Pallot - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
- Nerina Pallot - Everybody's Gone To War (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r102w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r102w.jpg2016-04-14T13:49:38.000ZNerina Pallot performs live on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r1023
Nerina Pallot - Everybody's Gone To War (The Quay Sessions)
- Nerina Pallot - Come Into My Room (The Quay Sessions)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r0yfd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r0yfd.jpg2016-04-14T13:33:26.000ZNerina Pallot performs a brand new song on The Quay Sessionshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r0yc5
Nerina Pallot - Come Into My Room (The Quay Sessions)
- Nerina Pallot Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0314kw9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0314kw9.jpg2015-08-30T13:30:00.000ZNerina performs two songs for Richard Madeley including a special cover...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0314mcz
Nerina Pallot Live in Session
Upcoming Events
23
Feb
2019
Nerina Pallot, Chris Difford, J.J. Gilmour, The Dunwells, Jill Jackson, Boo Hewerdine and Roddy Woomble
Glenburn Hotel, Glasgow, UK
25
Feb
2019
Nerina Pallot
Eden Court Theatre, Inverness, UK
26
Feb
2019
Nerina Pallot
The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, UK
27
Feb
2019
Nerina Pallot
Clarks on Lindsay Street, Dundee, UK
