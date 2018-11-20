Hugh Cornwell
Hugh Alan Cornwell (born 28 August 1949) is an English musician and singer-songwriter, best known for being the vocalist and guitarist for the punk rock/new wave band the Stranglers from 1974 to 1990.
Hugh Cornwell Performances & Interviews
Hugh Cornwell: "I could hear John's dulcet tones on this song and thought what a surrreal recording that would be..."
Hugh Cornwell and John Cooper Clarke discuss the album that they've recorded together.
Hugh Cornwell: "I could hear John's dulcet tones on this song and thought what a surrreal recording that would be..."
'It's my last chance to make it as a crooner' – Dr John Cooper Clarke on making his singing debut with Hugh Cornwell
John Cooper Clarke and Hugh Cornwell have revisited their favourite pop classics.
‘It's my last chance to make it as a crooner’ – Dr John Cooper Clarke on making his singing debut with Hugh Cornwell
John Cooper Clark and Hugh Cornwell Exclusive Interview
Billy Sloan speaks with John Cooper Clark & Hugh Cornwell about their latest collaboration
John Cooper Clark and Hugh Cornwell Exclusive Interview
Hugh Cornwell Tracks
Duchess
Hugh Cornwell
Duchess
Duchess
Duchess
Pure Evel
Hugh Cornwell
Pure Evel
Pure Evel
Pure Evel
Mr. Leather
Hugh Cornwell
Mr. Leather
Mr. Leather
Mr. Leather
Monster (radio edit) - Hugh Cornwell
Hugh Cornwell
Monster (radio edit) - Hugh Cornwell
Monster (radio edit) - Hugh Cornwell
Monster (radio edit) - Hugh Cornwell
Johnny Remember Me
Hugh Cornwell
Johnny Remember Me
Johnny Remember Me
Johnny Remember Me
Monster Radio Edit
Hugh Cornwell
Monster Radio Edit
Monster Radio Edit
Monster Radio Edit
MacArthur Park
John Cooper Clarke
MacArthur Park
MacArthur Park
MacArthur Park
Pure Evil (Radio Edit)
Hugh Cornwell
Pure Evil (Radio Edit)
Pure Evil (Radio Edit)
Pure Evil (Radio Edit)
Beat Of My Heart
Hugh Cornwell
Beat Of My Heart
Beat Of My Heart
Beat Of My Heart
Donna
Dr John Cooper Clarke & Hugh Cornwell
Donna
Donna
Donna
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Spanish Harlem
Dr John Cooper Clarke & Hugh Cornwell
Spanish Harlem
Spanish Harlem
Spanish Harlem
Donna
John Cooper Clarke
Donna
Donna
Donna
Johnny Remember Me
John Cooper Clarke
Johnny Remember Me
Johnny Remember Me
Johnny Remember Me
It's Only Make Believe
John Cooper Clarke
It's Only Make Believe
It's Only Make Believe
It's Only Make Believe
Jezebel
John Cooper Clarke
Jezebel
Jezebel
Jezebel
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
John Cooper Clarke
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans
Love Potion #9 (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
John Cooper Clarke
Love Potion #9 (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Love Potion #9 (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Love Potion #9 (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Spanish Harlem (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
John Cooper Clarke
Spanish Harlem (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Spanish Harlem (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Spanish Harlem (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Donna (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
John Cooper Clarke
Donna (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Donna (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
Donna (6 Music Live in Salford 2016)
