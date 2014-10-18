The Bees50's doo-wop - r&b - soul - group
The Bees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/da0f4c49-66c8-4ff0-9bef-7946b73fa97b
The Bees Performances & Interviews
The Bees Tracks
Sort by
Chicken Payback
The Bees
Chicken Payback
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jtxfk.jpglink
Chicken Payback
Last played on
The Bees Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Coral Live Session
-
Cian Ciarán: Psych-pop to contemporary classical music
-
Badly Drawn Boy interviewed at Lakefest
-
Steve Lamacq interviews Super Furry Animals at 6 Music Live 2016
-
‘It’s was the first time food was involved with recording’ - Gruff Rhys
-
The Coral in conversation with Steve Lamacq
-
The Coral on cassette: Nick and James on the band's return and new album
-
Badly Drawn Boy and the 15th anniversary of the Hour of Bewilderbeast
-
Damon Gough: What Makes A Debut Album Special
-
Lisa Gwilym gyda'r Super Furry Animals
Back to artist