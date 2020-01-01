Lior Rosner is a film, TV and classical music composer, conductor, and theme branding expert who created the theme for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and whose accolades include the International Film Music Critics Association nominee for “They’ll Remember You” an orchestral accompanied choral showpiece for the end titles from the movie Valkyrie.

A composition and theory graduate from the Jerusalem Academy of Music And Dance, Rosner moved from Israel to Los Angeles and studied graduate music at UCLA, and conducting with a professor from the USC Thornton School of Music.

In addition to his music scoring career, Rosner continues to enjoy writing classical music. His most recent recording, released on Bridge Records, is the critically acclaimed album, Awake and Dream, featuring Soprano Janai Brugger, violinist Katia Popov (concertmaster of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra), pianist Steven Vanhauwaert, The Hollywood Studio Symphony with Rosner as composer, conductor and pianist. Also released, In Time of Silver Rain, Seven Poems by Langston Hughes, also features Janai Brugger and Rosner on piano. Rosner’s classical works have been performed live in concert by the Armadillo String Quartet, the Pacific composers forum and most recently by the innovative Kaleidoscope Orchestra.