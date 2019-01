PNL (Peace N' Lovés, translated Peace and Money) is an independent French rap group formed in 2014 by two brothers, Tarik and Nabil Andrieu (known as Ademo and N.O.S), originating from Corbeil-Essonnes, a south suburb of Paris.

