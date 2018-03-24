Two Steps From HellFormed 2006
Two Steps From Hell
2006
Two Steps From Hell Biography (Wikipedia)
Two Steps from Hell is an American production music company based in Los Angeles, California, founded by Thomas Bergersen and Nick Phoenix in 2006. The company focuses predominantly on movie and trailer music, and has supplied tracks to films such as Interstellar, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean, and X-Men.
Heart of Courage
Protectors of the Earth
Invincible
Photos in Darkness
