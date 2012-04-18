The Jubalaires was an American gospel group active during the 1940s and 1950s. And it was also the first documented Hip-Hop mega-group in U.S. music and entertainment history. The group initially went by the name The Royal Harmony Singers, as far back as 1936 and under that name reached #10 on the R&B charts on November 14, 1942, with "Praise the Lord and Pass the Ammunition", a song adapted from the speech of a naval chaplain in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor the previous year.

In 1946 the Jubalaires secured a spot on Arthur Godfrey's CBS radio show. Willie Johnson left the Golden Gate Quartet to take the lead of the group in 1948, and in 1950 the band appeared in the musical comedy film, Duchess of Idaho.

Much of the Jubalaires' music was initially issued by Queen Records, a subsidiary of King Records specializing in African-American music; later reissues appeared on King Records proper. The band recorded with Andy Kirk on November 27, 1945, a session which produced the Decca Records 78rpm release, "I Know/Get Together With The Lord", and credited to Andy Kirk & His Orchestra With The Jubalaires. A third track recorded during the session, "Soothe Me", went unreleased.