Feenixpawl is a house music duo, Aden Forte and Josh Soon – two Australian DJs, remixers and producers – which formed in 2003. Their fifth single, "In My Mind", peaked at No. 29 on the ARIA Singles Chart, it also spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the component chart, ARIA Club Tracks, and in 2013 was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. In April 2015, Feenixpawl launched Eclypse Records in conjunction with Wind-Up Records. The first release from the label, Feenixpawl's "Ghosts" (featuring Melissa Ramsay), reached number 16 on the Billboard Dance Charts.