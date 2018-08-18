FeenixpawlFormed 2006
Feenixpawl
2006
Feenixpawl Biography (Wikipedia)
Feenixpawl is a house music duo, Aden Forte and Josh Soon – two Australian DJs, remixers and producers – which formed in 2003. Their fifth single, "In My Mind", peaked at No. 29 on the ARIA Singles Chart, it also spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the component chart, ARIA Club Tracks, and in 2013 was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. In April 2015, Feenixpawl launched Eclypse Records in conjunction with Wind-Up Records. The first release from the label, Feenixpawl's "Ghosts" (featuring Melissa Ramsay), reached number 16 on the Billboard Dance Charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Feenixpawl Tracks
In My Mind (Axwell Mix) (feat. Georgi Kay)
In My Mind (Axwell Remix) (feat. Georgi Kay)
Fuse Forthcoming Armada Music
Together (Marco V Remix)
Universe (David Tort Remix) (feat. Quilla)
Universe (David Tort Remix)
