Aubrey Wilson Mullican (March 29, 1909 – January 1, 1967), known as Moon Mullican and "King of the Hillbilly Piano Players", was an American country and western singer, songwriter, and pianist. He was associated with the hillbilly boogie style which greatly influenced rockabilly. Jerry Lee Lewis cited him as a major influence on his own singing and piano playing.

Mullican once stated, "We gotta play music that'll make them goddamn beer bottles bounce on the table".