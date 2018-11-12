Moon MullicanBorn 29 March 1909. Died 1 January 1966
Moon Mullican
1909-03-29
Moon Mullican Biography (Wikipedia)
Aubrey Wilson Mullican (March 29, 1909 – January 1, 1967), known as Moon Mullican and "King of the Hillbilly Piano Players", was an American country and western singer, songwriter, and pianist. He was associated with the hillbilly boogie style which greatly influenced rockabilly. Jerry Lee Lewis cited him as a major influence on his own singing and piano playing.
Mullican once stated, "We gotta play music that'll make them goddamn beer bottles bounce on the table".
I'll Sail My Ship Alone
Seven Nights To Rock
Well, oh well
Rocket to the Moon
Shoot The Moon
Ragged But Right
GRANDPA STOLE MY WIFE
Honolula Rock n Roll
Don't Ever Take My Picture Down
