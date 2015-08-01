PoledoFormed 1994. Disbanded 1998
Poledo
1994
Poledo Biography (Wikipedia)
Poledo was a Canadian alternative rock band based in Thornhill, Ontario, consisting of vocalist and bassist Joshua Malinsky, vocalist and guitarist Mitch Roth and drummer Dave Capogna, Their music is characterized by loud, heavily distorted guitar riffs and screamed lyrics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loser (Egg Catpil Ccun Butfli version)
King of Cruel
King of Cruel
Laura Palmer
Laura Palmer
Loser
Loser
All You Do
All You Do
Close that Door
Close that Door
King of Cool
King of Cool
Yr Killing Me
Yr Killing Me
