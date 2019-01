Poledo was a Canadian alternative rock band based in Thornhill, Ontario, consisting of vocalist and bassist Joshua Malinsky, vocalist and guitarist Mitch Roth and drummer Dave Capogna, Their music is characterized by loud, heavily distorted guitar riffs and screamed lyrics.

